Driver with counterfeit temporary tag arrested near entrance to The Villages

By Staff Report
Vivian Ariana Rodriguezlaboy

A driver with a counterfeit temporary tag on her vehicle was arrested near an entrance to The Villages.

Vivian Ariana Rodriguezlaboy, 32, of Ocala, was driving a silver 2009 Toyota Camry at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday when she was pulled over at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Morse Boulevard when the suspicious-looking temporary tag on the vehicle caught the eye of a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy.

The temporary tag did not follow the sequence of numbers typically found on temporary tags in Florida. It was also laminated, which is not common. The vehicle identification number came back “unassigned.” In addition, the vehicle’s registration appeared to be suspicious.

Rodriguezlaboy claimed she bought the vehicle “from a person off the street” approximately two months ago.

The native of Puerto Rico was arrested on charges of counterfeiting a license plate, counterfeiting a vehicle registration and failure to register a vehicle. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,150 bond.

