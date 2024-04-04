63.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 4, 2024
29-year-old resident of The Villages arrested on drunk driving charge

By Staff Report
Richard Tyler Parkes
Richard Tyler Parkes

A 29-year-old resident of The Villages was arrested on a drunk driving charge after he was caught speeding.

Richard Tyler Parkes, who lives in the Village of Glenbrook, was driving a red sport utility vehicle shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was caught on radar traveling at 61 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

When the officer spoke to Parkes, the odor of alcohol was detected coming from his breath. He said he had been at a bar in Orlando where he had consumed two seltzer drinks.

The Massachusetts native agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but his poor performance led the officer to conclude that Parkes had been driving impaired. He provided breath samples that registered .074 and .070 blood alcohol content, a bit below the .08 legal limit.

Two closed Pink Whitney containers were found in the center console of his SUV.

Parkes was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and issued a written warning for speeding. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

