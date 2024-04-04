Alligator feeling right at home in the Village of Fenney

Debbie Scholtz shared this photo of an alligator feeling right at home next to the driveway at her home in the Village of Fenney.
In celebration of courtship and mating season, share your alligator photos at news@villages-news.com
