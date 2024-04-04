California man with suspended license arrested while towing unregistered trailer

A California man with a suspended license was arrested after towing an unregistered trailer in Wildwood.

Aaric Daniel West, 38, of Wildomar, Calif. at about noon Wednesday was driving a white truck towing a trailer without a license plate in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Rio Grande Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the officer learned that West’s California driver’s license had been suspended in 2023 for a driving under the influence conviction. The officer also discovered the trailer West was towing was not registered in any of the 50 states.

West was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to register a vehicle. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,650 bond.