71.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 4, 2024
type here...

California man with suspended license arrested while towing unregistered trailer

By Staff Report

A California man with a suspended license was arrested after towing an unregistered trailer in Wildwood.

Aaric Daniel West, 38, of Wildomar, Calif. at about noon Wednesday was driving a white truck towing a trailer without a license plate in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Rio Grande Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the officer learned that West’s California driver’s license had been suspended in 2023 for a driving under the influence conviction. The officer also discovered the trailer West was towing was not registered in any of the 50 states.

West was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to register a vehicle. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,650 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I am sorry I drank the Kool Aid

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident says he is sorry he drank the Kool Aid and fell for The Villages.

Donald Trump is not a strong leader

A Village of Palo Alto resident cites many reasons Donald Trump cannot be considered a strong leader. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages and its golf management team should be embarrassed

A Village of Largo resident played a golf course earlier this week and found it unplayable. He says The Villages and its golf management team should be embarrassed.

Why should non-golfers pay for golf course repairs?

A Village of Chatham resident wonders why non-golfers are having to pay for the millions of dollars of repairs to golf courses in The Villages. He proposes an alternative.

The Morse family needs to invest in what they promote

A Village of Santiago resident is pleading with the Morse family to “step up” and invest in the golf experience they so heavily promote to sell homes. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos