Convicted sex offender arrested at home of his mother in The Villages

By Staff Report
Robert Allen Gerber
Robert Allen Gerber

A convicted sex offender has been arrested at the home of his mother in The Villages.

Robert Allen Gerber, 60, was taken into custody by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies after answering the door at about 11 a.m. Wednesday at 2857 Barboza Drive in the La Crescenta Villas.

Gerber, a native of Summers Point, N.J., was wanted on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender and for violating his probation on a charge of aggravated child abuse. His probation on that charge is set to run through 2028.

He is required to register as a sex offender every six months as the result of a 2023 conviction on a charge of possession of child sexual assault material in Burlington County, N.J.

He was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

He moved into Villa Del Canto this past September.

