Donald Trump is not a strong leader

To the Editor:

Wake up, my friend, a strong leader you say? When Mr. Trump was president not a single bill of importance was passed. He tried to take away ObamaCare health insurance that millions used for coverage. He paid off two prostitutes to keep them quiet. He is well known as being a serial adulteress. He always had a problem keeping his pants zipped. He stole top secret documents and denied he had them. He has 92 court charges against him at this time. He urged the attack on on our Capitol. He lied to a lot of people and they believed him. A strong leader? I don’t think so.

Warren Kiefer

Village of Palo Alto