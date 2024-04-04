68.1 F
Thursday, April 4, 2024
I am sorry I drank the Kool Aid

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I have a few thoughts on our pathetic golf courses to share. I admit that three years ago I drank the Kool Aid and we sold our home in Ormond Beach and moved here. Now I am having second thoughts.
Three years ago we rented for the month of October to experience the lure of many golf courses, squares, pickleball and the vision of the Villages. Now it seems that vision has become a nightmare.
Overcrowded facilities, unkempt golf courses, non-resident invasion of pools and pickleball to name a few. If you say the golf courses “get too much play,” then allow fewer tee times per day. It’s done other places with tee times every 10 minutes instead of 8.
Allow only 2 carts per 4 some, NO EXCEPTIONS, enforce the rules for handicap access near the greens, and by the way ANYONE can get a handicap pass.
Allow the ambassadors to do something other than fill your sand bucket. GREENSKEEPER SHOW SOME PRIDE IN YOUR WORK! Low bidders are not always the best deal.
Build the courses before the houses and plan for enough facilities before we all find another developer. I’m sure this won’t make the paper, because they own that too!

Joe Iaconis
Village of Hadley

 

