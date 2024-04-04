Incredible growth in voting precincts creates need for elections warehouse facility

Groundbreaking officially took place this week for the new Sumter County Supervisor of Elections building in Bushnell.

The new facility will allow the supervisor of elections to securely store all of the voting equipment under one roof rather than using exterior storage containers.

It is expected that Sumter Count will grow by two to four precincts each election

season. By 2032, growth predictions forecast as many as 60 precincts in Sumter County, doubling the current 30 precincts.

“We are excited about the expanded new space involving the new Bushnell Annex Warehouse Facility,” said Sumter County Supervisor of Elections William Keen.

Furthermore, as Sumter County continues to grow at this pace, the extra precincts will require as many as 1,000 additional election workers from the current approximately 500 election workers. Growth of two to four precincts equates to roughly 60 election worker positions. Additionally, Sumter County continues to lead the way as one of the highest voter turnout in Florida.

“Sumter County has an incredible allegiant group of interested election workers who are excited to continue the ‘growth journey’ alongside the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections team as Sumter County continues to increase its voting population,” Keen added.

The Board of Commissioners for Sumter County awarded the building contract to Mark Cook Builders. The completion date is scheduled for July 2025.