57.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 4, 2024
type here...

Incredible growth in voting precincts creates need for elections warehouse facility

By Staff Report

Groundbreaking officially took place this week for the new Sumter County Supervisor of Elections building in Bushnell.

The new facility will allow the supervisor of elections to securely store all of the voting equipment under one roof rather than using exterior storage containers.

It is expected that Sumter Count will grow by two to four precincts each election
season. By 2032, growth predictions forecast as many as 60 precincts in Sumter County, doubling the current 30 precincts.

Officials broke ground for the new Sumter County supervisor of elections warehouse facility in Bushnell
Officials broke ground for the new Sumter County Supervisor of Elections warehouse facility in Bushnell.

“We are excited about the expanded new space involving the new Bushnell Annex Warehouse Facility,” said Sumter County Supervisor of Elections William Keen.

Furthermore, as Sumter County continues to grow at this pace, the extra precincts will require as many as 1,000 additional election workers from the current approximately 500 election workers. Growth of two to four precincts equates to roughly 60 election worker positions. Additionally, Sumter County continues to lead the way as one of the highest voter turnout in Florida.

“Sumter County has an incredible allegiant group of interested election workers who are excited to continue the ‘growth journey’ alongside the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections team as Sumter County continues to increase its voting population,” Keen added.

The Board of Commissioners for Sumter County awarded the building contract to Mark Cook Builders. The completion date is scheduled for July 2025.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why should non-golfers pay for golf course repairs?

A Village of Chatham resident wonders why non-golfers are having to pay for the millions of dollars of repairs to golf courses in The Villages. He proposes an alternative.

The Morse family needs to invest in what they promote

A Village of Santiago resident is pleading with the Morse family to “step up” and invest in the golf experience they so heavily promote to sell homes. Read her Letter to the Editor.

It’s not the person, it’s the party!

A Village of Winifred resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the greatest danger to the U.S. as a republic is the Democratic party.

Karen says she’s had enough!

Karen Hoerauf of the Village of Belle Aire is back again, and she’s had enough of readers trying to re-interpret her previous Letters to the Editor.

We don’t need to spend $1.5 million on a storage shed

A Village of Polo Ridge resident offers his thoughts on the millions of dollars to be spent on golf course renovations, including a $1.5 million storage shed for a contractor’s equipment.

Photos