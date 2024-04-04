Music of Frank Sinatra will be staged Saturday at Savannah Center

Frank Sinatra’s music possesses a mystique that goes beyond his old, blue eyes.

When Sinatra sings, it’s not just the voice, the looks or the legend that touches the heart. It’s something almost undefinable.

“He wasn’t the best singer — he thought that honor belonged to Tony Bennett,” said Alex Santoriello, who performs a tribute called “Simply Sinatra,” Saturday at 7 p.m. in Savannah Center.

“Sinatra made every song his own,” added Santoriello, a veteran of the Broadway stage. “He could sell a song with amazing phrasing that emphasized the most important words and elements of a song.”

Covering Sinatra’s music is a daunting task for any singer. Santoriello refuses to do an imitation but wants to capture the essence of the iconic singer with phrasing that brings the lyrics to life.

“That is the most challenging aspect of doing a Sinatra show,” Santoriello said. “I have spent hours trying to match his phrasing. But I do not try to impersonate him.”

Attitude is a big part of the Sinatra style. He would often light and smoke a cigarette during a song, or take a drink from a shot glass.

“I can drink bourbon, but (I can’t be Frank),” Santoriello said. “In the end, it’s just me, singing my heart out.”

Among the song list of Sinatra standards for the show:

“Come Fly With Me,” “All Or Nothing At All,” “I Get A Kick Out of You,” “My Funny Valentine,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin.”

Also: “The Lady is a Tramp,” “Young At Heart,”

“Love And Marriage,” “Luck Be A Lady,” “My Kind of Town,” “One for My Baby,” and “Fly Me To The Moon.”

Among the songs from Sinatra’s later career: “Strangers In the Night,” “Summer Wind,” “That’s Life,” “New York New York” and “My Way.”

Tony Violanti writes about music and entertainment for Villages-News.com. He was inducted into The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame as a music journalist.