Report card gives failing grade to four golf courses in The Villages

A report card has been issued and gives failing grades to four golf courses in The Villages.

The report card rates the status of the 36 executive courses in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Four courses have earned an “F” grade – Pelican, Bacall, Bonita Pass and Redfish Run. All of them are currently closed for “rest and rehabilitation.” They are expected to reopen in May.

At the head of class with “A” grades are Hilltop, Briarwood and Churchill. Earning an “A-“ were Sweetgum and Escambia.

The Tarpon Boil Executive Golf Course has been the source of several recent complaints. It earned a “D” in the report card.

You can see the entire report card at this link: Golf Course Grade Sheet

In response to the complaints about course conditions, the Amenity Authority Committee, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466, is looking to spend $4.56 million for renovation of courses including the Walnut Grove Executive Golf Course and the De La Vista Executive Golf Course. The Project Wide Advisory Committee, which oversees amenities south of County Road 466 is considering spending more than $7 million to renovate courses and fund a new manager position in the Golf Division. The courses to be renovated include Heron, Bacall, Bogart, Bonita Pass and Truman.

