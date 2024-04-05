Distracted driver from Mexico nearly hits deputy’s squad car

A distracted driver from Mexico nearly crashed into a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy’s squad car parked along County Road 466.

Isaac Enrique Ramirez Davilla, 26, of Summerfield, was at the wheel of a red 2011 Dodge pickup at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday when he nearly ran off the road and hit the squad car parked on the grass at County Road 466 and County Road 209 in Oxford, according to the arrest report.

During a traffic stop, Ramirez Davilla, who did not speak English, handed the deputy a Mexican driver’s license and claimed the truck belonged to his “boss,” therefore he could not find the required insurance documentation. He said he has been living in the United States for about a year. He said the reason he nearly swerved off the road and hit the deputy’s car was because he was distracted.

The deputy discovered that Ramirez Davilla was wanted on a Sumter County warrant in connection with a 2023 arrest for driving without a license. Ramirez Davilla had failed to show up in court to answer that charge.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was being held for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.