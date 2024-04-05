Does anybody check facts at The Villages Daily Sun?

To the Editor:

Do any of the editors at The Villages Daily Sun fact check columns before they go to print? On April 2, Luke Sara wrote in the “Only in The Villages” column: “Fraser started his presentation by talking about a selection of famous Medal of Honor recipients. One of them, Sergeant Alvin York, previously visited Eisenhower recreation, gave a talk on the very stage on which Fraser was standing.”

I’m interested in how this occurred since Sgt. York died in September 1964.

Raymond Carter

Village of Hadley