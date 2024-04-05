The El Diablo Executive Golf Course will be closed beginning Monday, April 8 until further notice for a bunker sand replenishment project.

In a recent report card issued by the Golf Division, the El Diablo course earned a “B-“ grade. You can see the grades for 36 executive courses at this link: Golf Course Grade Sheet

The El Diablo course originally opened in 1997. It’s last major renovation was in 2015.

In 2022, sinkholes opened up on the El Diablo course. The repair ended up costing about $100,000.