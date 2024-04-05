Kathleen Patricia Blinder

71.1 F
By Staff Report
Kathleen Patricia Elizabeth Lowe Landini Blinder passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 in The Villages, Florida. She was 64. Born in New York, she grew up in Hempstead and lived in Levittown, Copiague and most recently in The Villages, Florida.

Although she will be sadly missed, she joins her father, Bill, who pre-deceased her on 2020 and mother, Shirley, who recently passed last month.

She will be remembered by her beloved husband Kenneth Blinder of The Villages, FL, daughters Lauren Landini and Janine Landini, son Michael Landini (and wife Michelle Manfrede Landini), stepdaughters Ilyssa Blinder Risolo (and husband, Michael Risolo), Lindsey Blinder and Brittany Blinder, grandchildren; Fenno Gathmann-Landini, Wilder Gathmann-Landini and Gracie Landini, step-granddaughter, Angelina Risolo. She is also survived by brothers David Lowe, Thomas Lowe (and husband Nicholas Humen) and James Lowe.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, with a viewing from 11:00-2:00 and service from 2:00-3:00 at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home located at Buffalo Ridge, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages FL 32162.

