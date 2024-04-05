Maria Davila (née DiCiccio), 81, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Bridgeport, CT, departed this life on March 21, 2024. Born on June 5, 1942, Maria was a beacon of kindness and support, enriching the lives of those around her with her compassionate spirit and dedication to her profession. Her legacy as a loving mother, grandmother, and esteemed psychotherapist endures.

She leaves behind her cherished daughter Angela Ferrigno; beloved grandson John Tartaglia; dear sister Madeline Carrigan; and treasured nephew Joseph Carrigan and niece Kelly Kuzma. Maria reunites in eternity with her late parents, Catherine and Joseph DiCiccio; granddaughter Nicolette Collazo; sister Linda Scalzi; and partner George Sandor.

An alumna of UCONN with a Masters of Social Work, Maria’s two-decade tenure at her own Psychotherapy Practice stands as a testament to her unwavering commitment to healing and guidance. Beyond her professional achievements, Maria’s passion for dance led her to become an active participant in several dance groups within her community.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather in remembrance of Maria’s remarkable life at Baldwin Brothers – Spanish Springs, 1008 Bichara Blvd, The Villages, FL 32162, on the morning of Tuesday, April 9th at 10:00 am. Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home is providing care and guidance to Maria’s family during this time of mourning. Her memory will be held in the hearts of many.