Friday, April 5, 2024
My observations at newly renovated golf course

By Larry Bennett
Larry Bennett

We had a foursome play the newly renovated Churchill Greens Executive Golf Course the other evening.

And I must say I was impressed with the work done on the course and quality of the landscaping was very good.

However, I was deeply disappointed to see all the ball marks that peppered the new greens and all the unfilled divots on the tee boxes and the fairways. Villagers want to complain about executive golf course conditions and while I agree there is a lot of blame to go around, let me ask you, what steps are you taking to keep these renovated course in tip top shape?

Come on folks! Let’s do our part to help keep these assets in wonderful condition.

Larry Bennett is a resident of the Clifton Villas.

