A pipe repair bill has totaled $199,858 at the site of a small sinkhole in the golf cart lane at Spanish Springs.

The small sinkhole appeared this past October on Bichara Boulevard. There was fear of “the roadway collapsing without warning” and traffic was diverted.

The problem was traced to a 54-inch metal storm water pipe.

The repair was completed in February and the total cost came to $199,858.