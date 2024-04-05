75.9 F
The Villages
Friday, April 5, 2024
Spruce Creeker allegedly knocks teeth out of fellow resident in brawl at dog park

By Staff Report
A resident of Spruce Creek South allegedly knocked two teeth out of a fellow resident during a brawl at the dog park.

Stefanos Fergadiotis, 57, was confronted on Wednesday by the other resident who believed that the native of Greece had been spreading rumors about him, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The other man found Fergadiotis near his golf cart at the dog park at the 55+ community in Summerfield. He confronted Fergadiotis and the two men began arguing. He said Fergadiotis had his fists closed and approached him in an aggressive manner. The other man said he began swinging his dog leash to try to keep Fergadiotis away from him.

Fergadiotis pushed the other man and he fell to the ground. Fergadiotis, who stands 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 230 pounds, got on top of him and put him in a choke hold. The other man was punched multiple time and lost two teeth.

Fergadiotis fled the scene before the arrival of deputies.

A deputy later located Fergadiotis at his home. He said he had only punched the other man “a few times.”

Fergadiotis was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

