Brinson Perry Dog Park will be closed for much of April

The Brinson Perry Dog Park will be closed for maintenance from Monday, April 8 through Monday, April 29.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact SeaBreeze Recreation Center at (352) 750-2488.
