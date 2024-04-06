Maybe this isn’t the right place for you

To the Editor:

To the resident asking why should non-golfers have to help pay for course renovations. I’m asking those who might be of the same view, to consider this.

I don’t play tennis, pickleball, shuffleboard, bocci, cornhole – not do I use any of the rec center facilities, except the pool on occasion. So when they had to completely redo the courts at a few rec centers, should I have asked why I should have to help pay for repairs when I don’t use them? Of course not! All facilities are there for everyone to enjoy – if we don’t use any of them, or we use all of them – we’re all in this together – we’re a community! If you want to pick and choose, then perhaps this is not the right place for you

Janet Cingel

Village of Fernandina