New MCSO district commander to meet with residents of The Villages

The new district commander for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office will meet Monday evening with residents of The Villages.

Sgt. Benjamin Adams will be meeting with residents of Community Development District 4 at a question-and-answer session scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, April 8 at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.

Adams, who now heads the Mulberry Grove Marion County Sheriff’s Office annex in The Villages, will be offering a program entitled, “How to Detect and Prevent Scams.”

Adams has been with the sheriff’s office for 17 years. In 2015, he was named the American Legion’s Southern Region Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. Prior to joining law enforcement, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps, including an 18-month deployment in Iraq.

The event will be hosted by CDD 4 Supervisor Don Deakin. For more information, contact him at (352) 750-5395 or DRDeakin@aol.com