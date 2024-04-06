75.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 6, 2024
Parkwood man arrested after allegedly trying to force woman into vehicle

By Staff Report
Andre Nunes Lauria Jr. 2
Andre Nunes Lauria Jr.

A Parkwood man was arrested after allegedly trying to force a woman into a vehicle.

Andre Nunes Lauria Jr., 22, was arrested Thursday at his home at 5174 NE 122nd Blvd.

A woman said Lauria repeatedly showed up at her place of employment. The woman got off work at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday and found Lauria waiting by her car. He asked her for a ride back to his home, but she refused. He “began to get verbally aggressive,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Lauria, who stands 6 feet tall, attempted to force the woman into the vehicle. She began screaming and calling for help. A bystander approached Lauria, who fled the scene.

A deputy found Lauria in the garage at his home. He was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

