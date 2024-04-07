69.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 7, 2024
Hit-and-run suspect tries to hide behind hotel after crash injures two people

By Staff Report
Lucky Jackson Walker Jurgens,
A hit-and-run suspect tried to hide behind a hotel after a crash injured two people

Lucky Jackson Walker Jurgens, 25, of Summerfield, was driving a white GMC pickup at about 8:30 p.m. Friday at State Road 44 at Interstate 75 when he collided with a gray 2017 Chevy pickup, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of the pickup that was hit suffered a neck injury and his passenger suffered a shoulder injury. Jurgens fled the scene and attempted to hide behind the Holiday Inn Express on State Road 44. He was quickly located by law enforcement. Jurgens claimed his brakes had failed and he was “scared.”

Jurgens, who had been arrested in 2023 after an alleged attack on a security guard at Orlando City Hall and in 2018 when he was speeding and found to be in possession of marijuana, was arrested on a felony charge of hit and run. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.

