Passenger arrested with meth and cocaine in vehicle stopped for speeding

A passenger was arrested with methamphetamine and cocaine after the vehicle in which she was riding was pulled over for speeding.

Sara Nicole Bass, 33, of Lady Lake, was a passenger in a Dodge Charger shortly before midnight March 30 when the vehicle was caught on radar traveling at 65 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A K-9 unit responded to the scene of the traffic stop, and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. Bass was found to be in possession of 3.09 grams of cocaine, 3.65 grams of methamphetamine, a pipe and two hypodermic needles.

The Illinois native was taken into custody on drug charges and released after posting $6,000 bond.