Sunrise over the shores of Lake Sumter near Morse Bridge

This beautiful sunrise was photographed on the shores of Lake Sumter near Morse Bridge in The Villages. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
This beautiful sunrise was photographed on the shores of Lake Sumter near Morse Bridge in The Villages. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.