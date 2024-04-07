75.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, April 7, 2024
type here...

The Trump haters must be right

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

After reading so many comments about what a crooked scoundrel President Trump is , I guess they must be right. I remember it a little differently though, as I recall President Trump had our economy as the beacon of the world, secure border, real wage increase across the board for all ethnic groups, accomplishing things other presidents just talked about, veterans treatment improved far above any other president, real respect from foreign leaders, Isis destroyed, pandemic controlled in the best possible way, building a military so strong others feared to challenge us, Space Force created, a president that actually did what he promised and truly loved this country and all of its citizens, a christian man believing in God, Creating trade agreements to benefit this country to the fullest, a man who like other wealthy men who used their power and wealth for good and yes for unsavory things such Bill Gates, Robert Kraft and others with questionable endeavors.
So I suppose the haters are right. Joe Biden a questionable Catholic and proven corrupt politician is a far better choice to stumble through another four years being an empty suit puppet completing the Obama legacy of fundamentally changing this country.

Robert Basye
Village of Piedmont

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Voters need to think long and hard about the presidential election

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, hopes voters will think long and hard about casting their presidential ballots in November.

What’s the plan going forward for golf courses?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident wonders about the plan going forward for golf courses in The Villages.

What about the championship golf courses?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Liberty Park resident the championship courses are greater concern for most serious golfers in The Villages.

Need more executive golf courses south of State Road 44

A Village of St. Catherine resident contends more executive golf courses are needed south of State Road 44.

Maybe this isn’t the right place for you

A Village of Fernandina homeowner reminds her fellow residents that facilities in The Villages are to be used by all residents. If you don’t understand that, maybe this isn’t the place for you.

Photos