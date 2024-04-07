The Trump haters must be right

To the Editor:

After reading so many comments about what a crooked scoundrel President Trump is , I guess they must be right. I remember it a little differently though, as I recall President Trump had our economy as the beacon of the world, secure border, real wage increase across the board for all ethnic groups, accomplishing things other presidents just talked about, veterans treatment improved far above any other president, real respect from foreign leaders, Isis destroyed, pandemic controlled in the best possible way, building a military so strong others feared to challenge us, Space Force created, a president that actually did what he promised and truly loved this country and all of its citizens, a christian man believing in God, Creating trade agreements to benefit this country to the fullest, a man who like other wealthy men who used their power and wealth for good and yes for unsavory things such Bill Gates, Robert Kraft and others with questionable endeavors.

So I suppose the haters are right. Joe Biden a questionable Catholic and proven corrupt politician is a far better choice to stumble through another four years being an empty suit puppet completing the Obama legacy of fundamentally changing this country.

Robert Basye

Village of Piedmont