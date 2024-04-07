69.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 7, 2024
Villager who admitted drinking cosmopolitans arrested after golf cart crash

By Staff Report
Leanne Seeburger Woodall,
Leanne Seeburger Woodall

A Villager who admitted she had been drinking cosmopolitans was arrested after a golf cart crash.

Leanne Seeburger Woodall, 62, of the Village of DeLuna, was driving a white Star Sirus golf cart shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday in the vicinity of Meggison Road and State Road 44 when she made a U-turn in front of a Wildwood Police Department vehicle, leading to a collision, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

When an investigator spoke to Woodall, he suspected she had been drinking. The San Diego native, who had been traveling alone in the golf cart, said she “had two cosmopolitans earlier in the evening.”

Woodall, who purchased her home last year in The Villages, struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .189 and .184 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and ticketed for an improper U-Turn. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

