Villager with history of heavy drinking sentenced for biting woman’s arm

A Villager with a history of heavy drinking has been sentenced for biting a woman’s arm.

John Verville, 75, of the Village of Belle Aire, has been placed on probation for three years after pleading no contest March 28 in Sumter County Court to a charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.

Verville was arrested Nov. 21 after a woman said the Detroit, Mich. native became “irate” and attacked her when she confronted him about his drinking.

She said Verville, who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, lunged at her. He pushed her to the ground forcing the back of her head to strike the hard tile floor. She said Verville kicked her in the ribs and grabbed her by the neck. He was on top of her and she was able to hit him with a small chair to try to get him off of her. He bit her arm, which was holding the chair. The pain of the bite forced her to drop the chair.

When deputies arrived on the scene and spoke to Verville, they could “smell the strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath.” He admitted the altercation was his fault and said he was sorry.

Verville had been arrested in 2015 on a charge of driving under the influence when he was pulled over in his golf cart. Verville told the deputy who arrested him that he was on a run to NYPD Pizza. He was placed on one year’s probation and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. Later that same year, he was transported to The Villages Regional Hospital following the collision between his golf cart and a golf cart carrying a couple from the Village of La Zamora. He was ticketed on a charge of careless driving. The ticket was not immediately issued due to Verville’s injuries.