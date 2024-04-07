Voters need to think long and hard about the presidential election

To the Editor:

I have always been an independent voter, although Florida requires that I choose a party in order to vote in primaries. I have voted both Republican and Democrat in prior elections, and although my choices did not always win, the winner was always knowledgeable, businesslike, and gentlemanly during his term and did his best for our country.

This brings me to our upcoming election for president. Although I’m not thrilled with either of our choices, I have real problems when it comes to former president Trump. He is clearly an egotist who has promised retribution against anyone who has not agreed with him in the past and promises pardons for anyone sent to prison for taking part in the Capitol riot.

He has paid prostitutes, cheated on his business dealings, incited a riot at the Capitol, and has consistently been proven to have lied about all sorts of matters. This does not include all the cases before the courts where he has been indicted for felonies. Additionally he has diminished the USA’s standing around the world by praising dictators and withdrawing the USA from groups that are supported by our allies.

The Southern border is admittedly a problem as are prices still too high for many basic items in our country. The USA deficit is still way too high, but I think that overall we are making progress which I don’t think was the case under President Trump.

So the question comes down to, “Do we want a president to represent us who clearly doesn’t have a moral compass, praises dictators, doesn’t uphold the US Constitution, and alienates our allies by his actions?”

You never saw such character flaws in either of the Bush presidents or President Reagan.

Clearly the choice is ours. Hopefully, we make the right choice.

Dave Miller

Village of Hemingway