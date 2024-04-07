75.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 7, 2024
Water Lily shuffleboard courts will be closed part of this week

By Staff Report

The Water Lily Recreation Center shuffleboard courts will be closed for maintenance Monday, April 8 through Wednesday, April 10.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Water Lily Recreation Center at (352) 674-1962.

