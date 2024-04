To the Editor:

I would be interested in the plan going forward as far as growing grass on the greens and tee boxes. Grass won’t even start growing good until late May. Changing mowing heights to accommodate this much play. Sand traps are nice to look at but half of our age group can’t get in and out of them much less rake them. Good luck, you have a very tough task ahead.

Jim Rowan

Village of St. Charles