To the Editor:

I read all of the Letters to the Editor. I understand all of the complaints and views of everyone who lives in The Villages. But taking stock of all that we have here, and all that we have privy to, we are very lucky. We could be living in Europe with all the turmoil.

So this is not Utopia, but if you find it, please share it with all of us. We would love to live in that dream world.

Smiles,

Terry Vece

Village of Bonnybrook