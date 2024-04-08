70 F
The Villages
Monday, April 8, 2024
Poker club leader alleges group still shut out at Laurel Manor

By Meta Minton

A leader of a poker club claims she and her fellow card players are still shut out of Laurel Manor Recreation Center after allegations of gambling earlier this year.

Elaine Womack of the Village of Pinellas appeared Monday morning before the Project Wide Advisory Committee at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

She and her fellow poker enthusiasts lost their privileges after disruptive behavior of a renter in connection with a card game at Laurel Manor Recreation Center. District counsel said at the time that the poker games were not being allowed because of gambling. He said gambling – in any amount – is not permitted in government-owned facilities.

Poker clubs were invited to resubmit applications for rooms, but had to promise gambling would not be taking place.

Womack claimed her group had obediently submitted paperwork to reapply for a room at Laurel Manor. However, said she has not heard back from the Recreation Department.

“If there is an issue, I would like for someone to call me and explain,” Womack said.

She threatened that the card players’ next step might be picketing sales centers and hiring an attorney.

Director of Recreation John Rohan assured PWAC members that the proper procedure is being followed with the poker club’s new application.

“It is running through the process at this time,” he said.

