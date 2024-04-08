Wildwood approves housing developments despite traffic concerns

A pair of large west side Wildwood residential projects will be sent to the state for review despite traffic concerns.

The Wildwood III and Boulder Square projects are both are along County Road 44A about a half mile west of U.S. 301.

After state review, the projects will come back to the City Commission for final approval of rezoning and comprehensive plan amendments. At a meeting last week of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board, Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of both projects.

South of CR 44A along County Road 219, Wildwood III would include 350 single-family homes and duplexes on about 56 acres. Boulder Square, north of CR 44A and south of West Clarke Street, would have 306 homes on about 84 acres.

Traffic studies estimated Wildwood III would add 2,617 daily trips while Boulder Square would add 2,728 daily trips.

Mayor Ed Wolf balked at endorsing transmittal of the Boulder Square project, passed on a 4-1 vote, after the Wildwood III transmittal was approved unanimously.

He said the increased traffic means CR 44A likely will need widening.

“We’re in kind of a pickle when it comes to roads,” Wolf said. “I don’t think we’re erring in looking at what’s going to happen 20 or 30 years from now.”

Although both are county roads, City Manager Jason McHugh said it’s unlikely the county will help widen CR 44A or 219.