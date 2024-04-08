70 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, April 8, 2024
type here...

Wildwood approves housing developments despite traffic concerns

By Marv Balousek

A pair of large west side Wildwood residential projects will be sent to the state for review despite traffic concerns.

The Wildwood III and Boulder Square projects are both are along County Road 44A about a half mile west of U.S. 301.

After state review, the projects will come back to the City Commission for final approval of rezoning and comprehensive plan amendments. At a meeting last week of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board, Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of both projects.

South of CR 44A along County Road 219, Wildwood III would include 350 single-family homes and duplexes on about 56 acres. Boulder Square, north of CR 44A and south of West Clarke Street, would have 306 homes on about 84 acres.

Traffic studies estimated Wildwood III would add 2,617 daily trips while Boulder Square would add 2,728 daily trips.

Mayor Ed Wolf balked at endorsing transmittal of the Boulder Square project, passed on a 4-1 vote, after the Wildwood III transmittal was approved unanimously.

He said the increased traffic means CR 44A likely will need widening.

“We’re in kind of a pickle when it comes to roads,” Wolf said. “I don’t think we’re erring in looking at what’s going to happen 20 or 30 years from now.”

Although both are county roads, City Manager Jason McHugh said it’s unlikely the county will help widen CR 44A or 219.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

They keep adding residents but not executive golf courses

A Village of Fenney resident points out there are 10,000 new residents south of State Road 44 but the hasn’t been an additional executive golf course since 2020. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Women’s Final Four basketball tournament

A Village of Belvedere resident, with a long history of officiating, comments on the controversial Final Four game between Iowa and the University of Connecticut.

If you find Utopia please let us know

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, who is pretty happy with her life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, has a message for those yearning for the perfect Utopia.

Voters need to think long and hard about the presidential election

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, hopes voters will think long and hard about casting their presidential ballots in November.

What’s the plan going forward for golf courses?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident wonders about the plan going forward for golf courses in The Villages.

Photos