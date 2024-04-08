Women’s Final Four basketball tournament

To the Editor:

Having officiated basketball for about 15 years, I am surprised that other officials have not responded to the controversy of a questionable foul in the Iowa-UConn game. Many fans have written to comment that a foul should not have been called near the end of the game. A good official calls fouls anytime she sees them – at the beginning of the game or near the end. The moving screen is a foul and was called correctly. The officials called most of the game correctly.

Congratulations to Iowa for winning the game.

Jean Ann Walker

Former basketball player, coach and official

Village of Belvedere