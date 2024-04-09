Answer to Warren Kiefer ‘Trump not a strong leader’

To the Editor:

I hope that this letter will be posted! It seems that just Biden supporters letters are posted, much more than Trump’s!

Warren Kiefer you seem to dwell on a bunch of political stories about Trump which are mostly exaggerated by the media. He being the President had the right to remove the documents, which Biden as senator and vice president did not have the right, but he took them anyway and exposed them to his Book Writer, which was a crime! He also got a retainer of $8 million for his book, but because Biden did it, it was OK!! Biden wasn’t charged with a crime! Were you aware of that, Warren?

Evidently you don’t consider peace in the Middle East as being important that Trump had started the “Abraham Accord Peace Treaty” and already had four countries signed with more ready to sign if he had been re-elected! Of course Biden just threw it away just like he did with Trumps Border Bills which had our border closed and more secure in the past 50 years!! But I guess you think it is much better today since Biden canceled Trump’s bills and we now have an open border with millions of Illegals coming across with drugs, criminals and who knows what else, bringing all this crime to our country, but yet you think that “Trump is not a Strong Leader.” As far as lying, Biden makes Trump look like an amateur, 90 percent of what comes out of Biden’s mouth is an outright lie. He will say anything just to get more votes and more power and people like you believe him! And the sad thing is that Biden gets away with it and nobody calls him on it! I could mention more successful things that Trump did in his four years, but it’s useless, for people like Warren are too political to look at the condition of our world today compared to Trump’s years in office! All I can say to people like Warren is tell me the good things that Biden has done other than getting us involved in wars, open borders, crime throughout the country, inflation and just continues to spend money that we don’t have, etc!

Ken Sulko

Village of Osceola Hills