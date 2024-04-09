80.5 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Christine Rae Riposo

By Villages-News.com Obituaries

Christine Rae Riposo lost her fifteen-year battle with cancer and was met with extended arms by her creator and Blessed Lord on April 3, 2024.

Chris was the second of five children born to Vern R. Hatch and the late Rose Marie Swanberg Hatch on June 5, 1963, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor’s degree in pre-law. Although Chris intended to pursue a career in law, she was given an opportunity to join the Navy to become a pilot. Since she always loved to fly, this was an opportunity she just couldn’t pass up.

Christine received her basic training at the Naval Training Center in Pensacola, FL. After receiving her commission to Lieutenant JG, she went on to flight school at Whiting Field in Florida. After her flight training, she advanced to aircraft carrier training in Kingsville, TX where she successfully completed her qualification. During her career, she was assigned to fly various jet aircraft, including the A4, A6, A7, and C9 transport. She had many leadership responsibilities throughout her Naval career and achieved the rank of Commander. Although her deployment to Iraq during Desert Storm was voluntary, she felt it was her patriotic duty and chose to go. Besides flying, Chris loved playing mah-jongg and cherished the love, support, and friendships with her Thursday afternoon group.

Christine will be dearly missed by her daughters, Carmela Riposo (Nick) and Amanda Riposo (Josh), her father, Vern R. Hatch and step-mother Barbara Jacques Hatch (who she lovingly called Mom the past couple of years because of the care she received), siblings Laura (Jim) Boyd, Elaine (Joe) Lueck, Karen (Bill) Parker, Steven (Sheri) Hatch, and step-brother Thomas (Stacy) Jacques who survive her. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

The viewing will take place on Thursday, April 11, 2024, from 2-4 P.M. at Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society-Spanish Springs, 1008 Bichara Boulevard, The Villlages, FL 32159.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church in The Villages, FL on Friday, April 12, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Chris will be interred at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL where honors will be rendered at 2:00 p.m.

