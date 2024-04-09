Developer agrees to make change at gate due to traffic concerns

The Developer has agreed to make a change at a gate due to traffic concerns.

The Citrus Grove gate on Meggison Road near Sawgrass Grove will be transitioned out of “construction mode.”

That means that all vehicles entering through the busy gate will have to wave a resident card or hit the button. The gates have been opening automatically so as not to slow down the high volume of construction vehicles.

It is hoped that the change at the gate will slow down traffic in an area that has been of great concern.

Residents of the Village of Cason Hammock and the Village of Citrus Grove have tried to repeatedly plead their case before the Sumter County Commission, Wildwood Commission and the Community Development District 13 Board of Supervisors.

In March, the residents went before Project Wide Advisory Committee and won a little sympathy.

It is feared that traffic will increase exponentially on Meggison Road in the next few years. The Village of Lake Denham gate at the far end of Meggison Road has already become one of the busiest gates in The Villages, with traffic flowing in from the Florida Turnpike.