80.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
type here...

Man convicted of raping teen in Alabama arrested in suspicious vehicle

By Staff Report
Hubert Davis
Hubert Davis

A man convicted of raping a teen in Alabama was arrested in a suspicious vehicle at the Florida Citrus Center on State Road 44 at Interstate 75.

Hubert Evans Davis, 59, of Summerfield, was driving a blue Ford passenger car at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy discovered the license plate was not assigned to any vehicle.

During a traffic stop, the deputy learned that Davis was convicted of raping a 15-year-old in 1993 in Mobile, Ala. He had not properly registered as a sex offender and has previous convictions for failure to do so, according to an arrest report from the sheriff’s office. He had a suspended Alabama driver’s license and no paperwork for the vehicle.

A K-9 alerted on the vehicle, leading to the discovery of a small plastic bag with the residue of methamphetamine.

Davis was arrested on multiple charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where a hold was put on his custody by the state of Alabama.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

New resident disappointed in golf course conditions

A new resident of The Villages is hoping he won’t be regretting his decision to move to The Villages.

Answer to Warren Kiefer ‘Trump not a strong leader’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident responds to a previous letter writer who claimed President Trump was not a strong leade

Should we question each other’s Catholic credentials?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident wonders if it is proper to question each other’s Catholic credentials. Read his Letter to the Editor.

They keep adding residents but not executive golf courses

A Village of Fenney resident points out there are 10,000 new residents south of State Road 44 but the hasn’t been an additional executive golf course since 2020. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Women’s Final Four basketball tournament

A Village of Belvedere resident, with a long history of officiating, comments on the controversial Final Four game between Iowa and the University of Connecticut.

Photos