Man convicted of raping teen in Alabama arrested in suspicious vehicle

A man convicted of raping a teen in Alabama was arrested in a suspicious vehicle at the Florida Citrus Center on State Road 44 at Interstate 75.

Hubert Evans Davis, 59, of Summerfield, was driving a blue Ford passenger car at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy discovered the license plate was not assigned to any vehicle.

During a traffic stop, the deputy learned that Davis was convicted of raping a 15-year-old in 1993 in Mobile, Ala. He had not properly registered as a sex offender and has previous convictions for failure to do so, according to an arrest report from the sheriff’s office. He had a suspended Alabama driver’s license and no paperwork for the vehicle.

A K-9 alerted on the vehicle, leading to the discovery of a small plastic bag with the residue of methamphetamine.

Davis was arrested on multiple charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where a hold was put on his custody by the state of Alabama.