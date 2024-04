The Project Wide Advisory Committee has approved an expenditure of $367,414 to replace the heating and air conditioning system at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

PWAC members on Monday approved the low bid of $367,414 from Nelson & Company Engineered Services LLC.

The project had been budgeted at $250,000 so the remaining $117,414 will be paid for through a budget transfer.

Nelson & Company was among five companies who submitted bids for the work. The highest bid was $543,944.