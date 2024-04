To the Editor:

I take umbrage with the recent opinion of Robert Bayse when he judges that President Biden is “a questionable Catholic.” I am Catholic. I know Robert Bayse is a Catholic cleric at a local parish. I remind him again of the admonition of Jesus where He reminds us to look at the log in our eyes before looking at the splinter in the eyes of another. And what on earth has that to do with him being President?

Michael MacDonald

Village of Virginia Trace