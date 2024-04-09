Villager gets hole-in-one while golfing with two sons

Villager Pat LeVier got a hole-in-one on Saturday, April 6 at Hole #6 at Palmetto Executive Golf Course. Her two sons were playing with her and got to see it happen.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com
