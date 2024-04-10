Country club server allegedly damages car of ex-boyfriend’s roommate

A woman who works as a server at a country club in The Villages was arrested after allegedly using a tire iron to damage a car owned by a roommate of her ex-boyfriend.

Brielle Elaine Roberts, 24, of Summerfield, who works at Glenview Country Club, went to the Oakleaf Village Apartment Homes on County Road 466 on Sunday and used a tire iron to inflict $1,000 worth of deep cut marks to her ex-boyfriend’s roommate’s Ford Mustang, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Roberts repeatedly called her ex-boyfriend, but he did not answer his phone. His roommate’s girlfriend looked out a window and saw Roberts by his car. The ex-boyfriend went to the parking lot where Roberts threatened to damage the car if he didn’t leave with her. The ex-boyfriend, hoping to de-escalate the situation, got in the car and left with her.

When the roommate later examined his vehicle, he found the damage.

The following day, Roberts returned to the scene, where an officer was interviewing the ex-boyfriend. Roberts was taken into custody, but claimed she was “being falsely arrested.” She also claimed the handcuffs were too tight and that the officers were “rough with her.” She warned officers she would “be telling the judge.”

She was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $2,500 bond.