Double-crested cormorant catching lunch at Hogeye Pathway

This double-crested cormorant was enjoying the catch of the day at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Craig Henry for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
This double-crested cormorant was enjoying the catch of the day at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Craig Henry for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.