83.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
type here...

Double-crested cormorant catching lunch at Hogeye Pathway

By Staff Report

This double-crested cormorant was enjoying the catch of the day at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Craig Henry for sharing!

Double-crested cormorant catching lunch at Hogeye Pathway
Double-crested cormorant catching lunch at Hogeye Pathway

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Should a man with no moral compass be leading our nation?

Villager Tom Berge, writing in an Opinion piece, examines former President Trump's desire for "total immunity."

Has The Villages lost sight of the original concept?

A Village of Tall Trees resident sees what is happening down south and wonders if The Villages lost sight of the original concept.

Former Villager shocked at deterioration of golf courses

A former resident of The Villages was shocked at the condition of a championship course when he returned for a visit. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Not enough amenities south of State Road 44

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Marsh Bend resident says the amount of amenities are not keeping up with the number of new residents.

New resident disappointed in golf course conditions

A new resident of The Villages is hoping he won’t be regretting his decision to move to The Villages.

Photos