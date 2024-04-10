Intoxicated motorcyclist arrested at busy shopping plaza in The Villages

An intoxicated motorcyclist was arrested at a busy shopping plaza in The Villages.

Steven David Stanhope, 62, of Wildwood, was riding a motorcycle at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Marsh Bend Trail and Everglades Lane at Magnolia Plaza when he failed to come to a complete stop, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A check of the motorcycle license plate showed that the registered owner did not possess a proper motorcycle endorsement.

During a traffic stop, Stanhope attempted to apply his motorcycle’s kickstand, but “missed it several times.”

Stanhope admitted he had consumed “a few” beers.

“I knew I shouldn’t have drove. I have been drinking,” the New Hampshire native told the police officer.

Stanhope’s poor performance in field sobriety exercises led the officer to conclude he had been driving impaired. Stanhope provided breath samples that registered .156 and .143 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and operating a motorcycle without the proper endorsement. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $750 bond.