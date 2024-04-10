On Monday, April 8, Kevin John McCauley Sr. passed away after a courageous battle with glioblastoma brain tumors. Kevin was born in Lowell, MA on September 10, 1955, and was the fourth child of Doris Strain McCauley and Robert McCauley.

When asked about his life, Kevin said he hadn’t done anything truly remarkable; but, he had aspired to be a good husband, father, grandfather, and co-worker. Kevin was all of that and more. He had a fun and loving 47 year marriage with his wife, Lani. Together, in Tyngsboro, MA, they raised two children, their son and his best friend Kevin Jr. (m. Ashley), and their daughter who he absolutely treasured, Sarah (m. Jean Bortolatto). He was overjoyed to be “Papa” to his three grandchildren, Gabe, Lianna, and Keira, and the adoration was mutual.

Kevin served his country in the United States Army during the end of the Vietnam War, and was stationed in Germany. He spent 32 years firefighting in Lowell, MA at the Branch Street Firehouse on both Engine 2 and Ladder 2, a career he loved, and was a founding member of the FD’s Dive Rescue Team. Kevin saved many lives during his decades of service, and in 1997 he was awarded the Medal of Valor, which is earned for lifesaving performance above and beyond the call of duty, at extreme personal risk. He carried the most pride, though, about the friendships and respect he built among his peers.

We, his family and friends, think Kevin’s life is exactly what a remarkable journey is made from. His wife and loved ones think the world of him, he was surrounded by friends wherever he went, he had a noble career, and he was amazing at the carpentry and construction he did as side work. He took many worldwide trips and cruises, went diving in many oceans, drove his motorcycle and snowmobile many miles, loved many dogs, and played many rounds of golf, pool, and darts. His retirement years were spent enjoying the sunshine and activities in The Villages, Florida, and our only wish is that he had more time there.

Most notably, and true to his character, Kevin was bantering and cracking jokes until the very end. To us, he will always be remarkable, and we’re so proud to love him and be loved by him.

Our biggest toast goes out to Kevin-he lived adventurously, had fun, laughed loud, and fought hard. Cheers to his adventures, to the amazing memories he created and left us with, to the lessons he taught us, and to the stories he so animatedly shared-we will miss him tremendously every single day.

Kevin is predeceased by his parents, Robert (1972) and Doris (2016). Kevin is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren, along with his siblings, Linda (m. Tim) Carpenter, Kathleen “Kathy” McCauley (and her son, Adam), and Robert “Kenny” (m. Nancy) McCauley, as well as a large extended family including his siblings-in-law, nieces and nephews, and also many friends.

Kevin will be cremated and buried in a private ceremony at Florida National Veterans Cemetery.