Lady Lake mayor to join committee aimed at protecting county’s beauty

The Lake County Board of County Commissioners has appointed Lady Lake Mayor Ed Freeman to the Keep Lake Beautiful Advisory Committee.

The purpose of the committee is to advise the Board on activities related to the county’s membership in Keep America Beautiful.

The Keep Lake Beautiful program is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, Inc., a national non-profit community improvement organization that builds and sustains vibrant communities by creating clean, beautiful public places; reducing waste and increasing recycling; generating positive impacts on the local economy; and inspiring generations of environmental stewards.

“I personally feel keeping our county beautiful and making it more beautiful is extremely important,” said Mayor Freeman. “Anything that I can do to further that idea with our citizens and county commissioners is something with which I would like to be a part.”