83.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
type here...

Lady Lake mayor to join committee aimed at protecting county’s beauty

By Staff Report
Ed Freeman
Ed Freeman

The Lake County Board of County Commissioners has appointed Lady Lake Mayor Ed Freeman to the Keep Lake Beautiful Advisory Committee.

The purpose of the committee is to advise the Board on activities related to the county’s membership in Keep America Beautiful.

The Keep Lake Beautiful program is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, Inc., a national non-profit community improvement organization that builds and sustains vibrant communities by creating clean, beautiful public places; reducing waste and increasing recycling; generating positive impacts on the local economy; and inspiring generations of environmental stewards.

“I personally feel keeping our county beautiful and making it more beautiful is extremely important,” said Mayor Freeman. “Anything that I can do to further that idea with our citizens and county commissioners is something with which I would like to be a part.”

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Should a man with no moral compass be leading our nation?

Villager Tom Berge, writing in an Opinion piece, examines former President Trump's desire for "total immunity."

Has The Villages lost sight of the original concept?

A Village of Tall Trees resident sees what is happening down south and wonders if The Villages lost sight of the original concept.

Former Villager shocked at deterioration of golf courses

A former resident of The Villages was shocked at the condition of a championship course when he returned for a visit. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Not enough amenities south of State Road 44

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Marsh Bend resident says the amount of amenities are not keeping up with the number of new residents.

New resident disappointed in golf course conditions

A new resident of The Villages is hoping he won’t be regretting his decision to move to The Villages.

Photos