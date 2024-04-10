83.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
type here...

Mother arrested after fight with grown son over emptying dishwasher

By Staff Report
Amy Jeanne Schell
Amy Jeanne Schell

A mother was arrested after a fight with her grown son over emptying the dishwasher.

Officers were called at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home 9811 Pepper Tree Place after 56-year-old Amy Jeanne Schell spit on her 29-year-old son during an argument over who should empty the dishwasher, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

When police arrived at the home, Schell told them her son had retaliated by striking her in the ear.

Officers saw traces of spit on the son’s glasses and determined his mother had been the primary aggressor.

She was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $250.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Should a man with no moral compass be leading our nation?

Villager Tom Berge, writing in an Opinion piece, examines former President Trump's desire for "total immunity."

Has The Villages lost sight of the original concept?

A Village of Tall Trees resident sees what is happening down south and wonders if The Villages lost sight of the original concept.

Former Villager shocked at deterioration of golf courses

A former resident of The Villages was shocked at the condition of a championship course when he returned for a visit. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Not enough amenities south of State Road 44

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Marsh Bend resident says the amount of amenities are not keeping up with the number of new residents.

New resident disappointed in golf course conditions

A new resident of The Villages is hoping he won’t be regretting his decision to move to The Villages.

Photos