Mother arrested after fight with grown son over emptying dishwasher

A mother was arrested after a fight with her grown son over emptying the dishwasher.

Officers were called at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home 9811 Pepper Tree Place after 56-year-old Amy Jeanne Schell spit on her 29-year-old son during an argument over who should empty the dishwasher, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

When police arrived at the home, Schell told them her son had retaliated by striking her in the ear.

Officers saw traces of spit on the son’s glasses and determined his mother had been the primary aggressor.

She was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $250.