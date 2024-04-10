Priority Pool members upset about potentially sharing pool with non-members

Priority Pool members are upset about the possibility of non-members being allowed to use the private pool at Orange Blossom Hills Country Club.

The idea of opening up the Priority Pool to non-members had been suggested due to the replacement of the Paradise Recreation Center, which will mean the Paradise pool will not be available for a few months.

The news of the idea of sharing Orange Blossom Hills pool drew an immediate reaction from the Priority Pool members. The idea using Orange Blossom Hills pool, which is located on the Historic Side of The Villages, was originally discussed in March by the Amenity Authority Committee.

“The number of people complaining was large. They would really prefer that it not be allowed,” said AAC member Sandy Mott.

Natalie Schwoeble of the Village of El Cortez is adamantly opposed to sharing the pool with non-members.

“We signed up for a Priority Pools for a reason,” Schwoeble said.

She said Priority Pool members lost the Hacienda Hills pool when the country club was demolished. That means Priority Pool members in her area have to cross the golf cart bridge over U.S. Hwy. 27/441 to use the Orange Blossom Hills pool.

She also said the pool already sees a great deal of usage and it would be wrong to bring in more swimmers.

“That pool is popular. It’s really crowded,” she said.

AAC Board Chairman Donna Kempa said the AAC would not be making th decision on sharing the pool.

“It is really up to the Developer to see if he wants to change his business model to accommodate this one situation,” Kempa said.

It was suggested that residents direct their concerns to the Developer.