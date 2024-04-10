Should a man with no moral compass be leading our nation?

An appeal for blanket presidential immunity is pending before the Supreme Court with a hearing scheduled for April 25. The appeal, if granted, would provide our country no guardrails should a president violate the law while in office. With blanket immunity there would be no way to hold a president accountable for his actions. He could order the military to arrest, jail, or even kill his political opponents and not be accountable. And we have one candidate, Donald J. Trump, who has promised to be a dictator on day one and who has promised retribution against his political opponents, all against a backdrop of 91 pending felony charges.

Praising authoritarian leaders such as Kim Jong Un, China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Trump has doubled down on anti-immigration rhetoric. Illegal immigrants are all animals, lock them up! It is a paradox that Trump, to retain immigration as a campaign issue, directed congressional Republicans not to support the Republican led bi-partisan legislation to bolster the fight against illegal immigration.

Trump in seeking election on Nov. 5, is hoping the court agrees with his claim for total presidential immunity. He does not want to be held accountable for the hush money payments in 2016 to a porn star, or his action on January 6 which incited his supporters to storm the capital in an effort to disrupt confirmation of the presidential election, or his refusing to return to Washington the classified documents he had stored at his Florida home. His candidacy is not about love for our country, not about preserving our heritage of democracy, not about our constitution nor about serving the people. For Donald Trump, this election is all about protecting himself from accountability for his past behavior. If he were truly innocent, why would he pursue every possible means to delay the trials? If he were not guilty, I would think he would be trying to quickly prove his innocence in court and to clear his name.

Regardless of how you feel about Donald Trump’s first presidency, should this man with a total lack of moral compass be someone we should have as the leader of our country?

Tom Berge is a resident of The Villages.